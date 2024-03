Itay Chen, a U.S.-Israeli citizen, was believed to be held hostage by Hamas. His parents learned last week that he was killed by Hamas during the attack on Oct. 7.

Itay’s father, Ruby Chen, speaks with Here & Now‘s Robin Young about his son and what he knows about his death.

