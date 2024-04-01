Big Tech's influence on key trade agreements

Big Tech companies are known to influence so many areas of our lives, but their big impact on the writing of international trade agreements isn’t as understood.

Lori Wallach, director of the Rethink Trade program at the American Economic Liberties Project, has devoted her career to uncovering how trade agreements work and who the influential players are. She has sounded the alarm over the quiet push by Big Tech companies to influence global trade agreements. Wallach joins host Deepa Fernandes for more.

