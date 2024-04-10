Eco-friendly coffee alternatives: Climate change has companies turning to date seeds, chickpeas
Experts say climate change will make it much harder to grow coffee.
With that in mind, several companies are now marketing coffee-like drinks out of everything from date seeds to leftover barley from beer breweries.
Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with L.V. Anderson, senior editor at Grist about the story, co-produced with Slate.
