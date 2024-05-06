Many dead fish found in Tippecanoe County waters, IDEM says to avoid Flint Creek

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has advised the public to avoid waters around Flint Creek in Tippecanoe County, after a report of a significant number of dead fish.

IDEM Emergency Response was dispatched to West Point, Indiana on Sunday afternoon.

Officials said the fish kill stretches approximately 10 miles, starting from a tributary to Flint Run and connecting to Flint Creek.

Elevated levels of ammonia nitrogen were detected at the initial site, and according to an on-scene coordinator, the source was a leak from a large tank that contains liquid nitrogen fertilizer at a nearby farm.

IDEM contacted the property owner, Scott Miller Farm, who has implemented measures to stop the fertilizer leak.

IDEM and the state Department of Natural Resources are monitoring the area, but recommend the general public and animals stay out of the water while they continue to investigate the cause of this incident.

Flint Creek flows into the Wabash River, which is being evaluated for immediate impacts.

Copyright 2024 WFYI Public Radio