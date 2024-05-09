© 2024 WBAA
What impact can divestment have on the war in Gaza?

Published May 9, 2024 at 9:11 AM EDT
A student at the University of Oregon sets up a sign that reads "Divest from death" as students set up a tent encampment at the university to protest the Israel-Hamas war. (Jenny Kane/AP)
Students protesting the war in Gaza are calling for a ceasefire and for the U.S. to stop military aid to Israel. They’re also calling for divestment. What does that mean, how might it work and what impact could it have?

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with James Mackintosh, senior markets columnist at the Wall Street Journal, about divestment from companies doing business with Israel and how big or how small the impact might be.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR