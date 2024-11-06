The winners in West Lafayette, Lafayette and other Tippecanoe County school board elections
Here are the unofficial results for four Tippecane County school boards with open seats in the Nov. 5 general election. There were 20 candidates on ballots.
Together, the districts serve nearly 13,000 students in total across the county. School board members do not oversee the day-to-day operations of a school corporation, but rather provide oversight. They are also responsible for hiring the superintendent, approving the budget, and creating policies for staff and students.
The results are not final until provisional and military ballots have been counted by Nov. 15. Incumbents are noted with an (i) next to their name.
|Benton Community School Board
|Votes
|Percent
|District A
|Ray Villalobos Jr. (i)
|653
|100%
|District B
|Holli Schoen (i)
|670
|100%
|District C
|Chris Dalton (i)
|726
|100%
|Lafayette School Corp. Board
|Votes
|Percent
|Member at large – three candidates with the most votes win
|Ebony Monique Barrett (i)
|6,721
|20.72%
|Josiah L. Eller
|2,875
|8.86%
|James T. Hass
|3,218
|9.92%
|Margaret E. Hass
|5,580
|17.20%
|Ronald L. Hession
|3,671
|11.31%
|Gary P. Mueller
|4,926
|15.18%
|Julie C. Peretin (i)
|5,453
|16.81%
|Tippecanoe School Board
|Votes
|Percent
|District 4
|Jake Burton (i)
|24,224
|100%
|District 5
|Julia Cummings (i)
|22,559
|100%
|District 6
|Connie Harper
|22,509
|100%
|District 7
|Bradley D. Anderson (i)
|22,396
|100%
|West Lafayette Community School Board
|Votes
|Percent
|Member at large – four candidates with the most votes win
|Amy Austin (i)
|3,190
|17.92%
|Maria D. Koliantz
|2,734
|15.36%
|George Lyle
|2,901
|16.30%
|David J. Purpura
|3,125
|17.56%
|James (Beau) Scott
|2,748
|15.44%
|Yue Yin (i)
|3,101
|17.42%
