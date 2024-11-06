The winners in West Lafayette, Lafayette and other Tippecanoe County school board elections

Here are the unofficial results for four Tippecane County school boards with open seats in the Nov. 5 general election. There were 20 candidates on ballots.

Together, the districts serve nearly 13,000 students in total across the county. School board members do not oversee the day-to-day operations of a school corporation, but rather provide oversight. They are also responsible for hiring the superintendent, approving the budget, and creating policies for staff and students.

The results are not final until provisional and military ballots have been counted by Nov. 15. Incumbents are noted with an (i) next to their name.

Benton Community School Board Votes Percent District A Ray Villalobos Jr. (i) 653 100% District B Holli Schoen (i) 670 100% District C Chris Dalton (i) 726 100% Lafayette School Corp. Board Votes Percent Member at large – three candidates with the most votes win Ebony Monique Barrett (i) 6,721 20.72% Josiah L. Eller 2,875 8.86% James T. Hass 3,218 9.92% Margaret E. Hass 5,580 17.20% Ronald L. Hession 3,671 11.31% Gary P. Mueller 4,926 15.18% Julie C. Peretin (i) 5,453 16.81% Tippecanoe School Board Votes Percent District 4 Jake Burton (i) 24,224 100% District 5 Julia Cummings (i) 22,559 100% District 6 Connie Harper 22,509 100% District 7 Bradley D. Anderson (i) 22,396 100% West Lafayette Community School Board Votes Percent Member at large – four candidates with the most votes win Amy Austin (i) 3,190 17.92% Maria D. Koliantz 2,734 15.36% George Lyle 2,901 16.30% David J. Purpura 3,125 17.56% James (Beau) Scott 2,748 15.44% Yue Yin (i) 3,101 17.42%

