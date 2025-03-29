The WBAA Classical 101.3 and WBAA News 105.9 tower will be undergoing major work starting on March 7th to enhance and strengthen the tower. The work is expected to continue until approximately March 30th. Most of the work will be done while the stations are at full power, but there will be times where we will need to reduce power or be off the air so that crews can work safely. We thank you for your patience while this work is completed. You can still listen to WBAA Classical and WBAA News online or via the WBAA mobile app.
Photos: See the aftermath of the earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand
Editor's note: Images may contain graphic content.
The death toll from the powerful earthquake in Myanmar Friday has climbed to more than 1,600, and officials say they expect that number to rise even further. The search for those still buried under the rubble, meanwhile, continues. One woman was pulled out of the wreckage of a 12-story apartment building in Mandalay alive.
Beneath the historic temples of Mandalay, the destructive power of Myanmar's worst earthquake in a century is clear to see. The country's second-largest city bore the full force of the disaster.
At the Sky Villa condominium, rescue workers were digging through the rubble with their hands. Ninety people were feared to be trapped. The building housed apartments and a wedding venue, but its 12 stories now resemble six after it pancaked in seconds.
The first shipments of international aid arrived at the airport in the former capital, Yangon. They came from neighboring China and India and included search and rescue and medical teams, as well as blankets, and other provisions.