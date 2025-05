/ (Mark Lennihan/AP)

Americans who switched jobs for better pay during the pandemic are discovering they can’t find comparable offers today.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Wall Street Journal columnist Callum Borchers about the workers who scored massive raises several years ago, only to discover they’re now overpaid in today’s cooler job market.

