Crawfordsville announces Will Shortz ‘puzzle-themed’ nature park

The city of Crawfordsville announced plans to create a “puzzle-themed” nature park to honor native Will Shortz, puzzle editor for the New York Times.

Shortz donated the property where he grew up to the city, under the condition it be transformed into a permanent park.

Shortz is best known for his work managing the New York Times crossword, his role as NPR’s puzzlemaster , and as the only person to hold a degree in “enigmatology” – the study of puzzles – which he received from Indiana University in 1974 .

Crawfordsville Mayor Todd Barton said Shortz reached out to the city earlier this year with an offer to donate the 47-acre property. Shortz had been in conversation with the city over the years about how the land could be utilized.

“Mr. Shortz grew up on that property, his family lived there and had horses. Kind of that ideal upbringing,” Barton said. “He’s continued to own it and we’ve been in discussion with him for a few years, off and on, about how it could be developed. At the end of the day, we all concluded it would be a shame to tear all the trees down and put something in there. It’s just a beautiful property.”

According to Barton, the city is in the process of annexing the property, and plans to apply for grants to develop the space. Improvements could include trails, a sledding hill, and a bridge over the stream that runs through the property.

Barton said working alongside Shortz, the city wants to make the park puzzle themed.

“One of the things we’re hoping to do is have a puzzle theme to this park. He’s kindly agreed to design that for us,” he said. “Nobody more qualified to do that than Will Shortz.”

Barton said the park could be anywhere from two to three years away from completion.