General Motors announces $51 million investment to upgrade Indiana facility

Indiana | By Samantha Horton
Published December 9, 2021 at 9:59 AM EST
20191016_161522__1_.jpeg
GM's Bedford Casting Operations facility located in Bedford, Indiana. (Samantha Horton/IPB News)

General Motors is planning to invest more than $50 million into one of its Indiana facilities as a part of expanding the company’s electric vehicle production.

The Bedford Casting Operations, south of Bloomington, will be upgraded to produce components for the engine and transmission for the Chevrolet Silverado EV that is set to debut next year.

The roughly 1 million square foot aluminum casting facility started producing parts for the 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup and the 2024 GMC Hummer electric SUV earlier this year.

Phil Kienle, GM vice president of North America manufacturing and labor relations, said in a news release that the Bedford operation is “one of the leading aluminum die casting facilities in the world.” He said the investment is part of the company’s plan to bring its workforce into its all-electric future.

The Bedford location first opened almost 80 years ago and currently employs about 900 people. GM’s Indiana facilities are located in Bedford, Kokomo, Marion and Roanoke.

Samantha Horton
Last month, we welcomed Samantha Horton to our station. She is Indiana Public Broadcasting reporter, mainly reporting on business and economic issues in the States of Indiana for WBAA. After graduated from Evansville University with a triple majors degree (International studies, Political science and Communication), Samantha worked for a Public Radio at Evansville for three years, and then she joined WBAA because she wanted to take a bigger role on reporting. So far she enjoyed working in WBAA as business and economy reporter.
