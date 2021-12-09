General Motors announces $51 million investment to upgrade Indiana facility

General Motors is planning to invest more than $50 million into one of its Indiana facilities as a part of expanding the company’s electric vehicle production.

The Bedford Casting Operations, south of Bloomington, will be upgraded to produce components for the engine and transmission for the Chevrolet Silverado EV that is set to debut next year.

The roughly 1 million square foot aluminum casting facility started producing parts for the 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup and the 2024 GMC Hummer electric SUV earlier this year.

Phil Kienle, GM vice president of North America manufacturing and labor relations, said in a news release that the Bedford operation is “one of the leading aluminum die casting facilities in the world.” He said the investment is part of the company’s plan to bring its workforce into its all-electric future.

The Bedford location first opened almost 80 years ago and currently employs about 900 people. GM’s Indiana facilities are located in Bedford, Kokomo, Marion and Roanoke.

