IDOH launches resource to connect Hoosiers to monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19

The Indiana Department of Health has launched a new resource for Hoosiers with questions about COVID-19 treatments. The hotline will help connect people to monoclonal antibody treatment centers.

Monoclonal antibody therapy is a treatment for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 within 10 days. The one-time infusion has been shown to help high-risk COVID-19 patients avoid hospitalization and recover at home.

IDOH has connected the state’s 211 hotline to Crush COVID. It’s part of a national initiative and support center from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security designed, in part, to promote and provide resources on monoclonal antibody therapy. The service will locate the nearest treatment site by ZIP code.

Infusion centers will be able to provide more information about eligibility for treatment and how to schedule an appointment.

There are nearly 100 sites across Indiana serving as infusion centers.

