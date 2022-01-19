Indiana fully vaccinated its first Hoosier a year ago. Where are we now?

Listen to the broadcast version of this story

Indiana fully vaccinated its first Hoosier a year ago Tuesday, on Jan. 18, 2021. But where does the state stand now?

In the past year, Indiana has fully vaccinated 3.6 million Hoosiers, accounting for 53.2 percent of the state’s total population.

That makes the state worst among our immediate neighbors, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Illinois has fully vaccinated 65.1 percent of its residents, Michigan 57.5 percent, Ohio 56.0 percent, and Kentucky has vaccinated 54.9 percent.

In fact, Indiana is among the 10 worst states for the percent of its total population fully vaccinated.

Older Hoosiers are more likely to be fully vaccinated than their younger counterparts. Hoosiers 50 and older account for about 38 percent of the state’s population, but account for 50 percent of the state’s fully vaccinated population.

Hamilton, Boone, DeKalb, Hendricks and Warrick counties have fully vaccinated more than 60 percent of their total population and are the highest county vaccination rates. LaGrange and Decatur counties have the lowest county vaccination rates, with less than 25 percent of their population fully vaccinated.

Among those 3.6 million Hoosiers that are fully vaccinated, nearly 1.6 million have received a booster shot. That puts Indiana near the middle of U.S. states for booster dose rates.

To register for a vaccine or booster dose, you can go to OurShot.IN.gov or call 211.

