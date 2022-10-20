George W. Bush to visit Purdue University as part of speaker series

Former president George W. Bush will sit for a conversation with Purdue President Mitch Daniels in December, as part of the university’s lecture series.

The event will be the final lecture hosted by Mitch Daniels, who is set to retire at the end of 2022.

In a statement, Daniels wrote that it would be hard to top “the honor of ending this series with the former President of the United States.”

Daniels, who served under President Bush as the White House budget director, used the 43rd President’s nickname for him - “my man Mitch” during Daniels’ campaign for Indiana governor.

The conversation is set to be held on December 6th in the Eliot Hall of Music on Purdue’s campus.