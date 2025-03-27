IPS: State's version of alliance to collab with charter schools strays from original intent

This story was updated March 26, 2025, 8:40 p.m.

A new legislative proposal would establish an alliance of Indianapolis Public Schools, city and state leaders to help shape how the district shares its buildings and transportation with charter schools — pushing collaboration on the future of a district under heightened political and operational strain.

The bill would also allow IPS and other districts to opt into a pilot program that shifts control of facilities and transportation to independent local boards, although the state’s largest school district has not said if they plan to launch pilot programs and are raising concerns of what it could mean for local oversight.

Some state lawmakers want to find ways school districts can consolidate or share resources with other districts or charter schools.

The amendment, introduced this week by Rep. Bob Behning (R-Indianapolis), marks a shift from an earlier plan that would have forced IPS and other districts to take part in three-year pilot programs with state-appointed boards.

“It is all voluntary,” Behning said Wednesday during a House Education Committee hearing. “There’s no mandate.”

The proposal follows concerns from some school choice advocacy groups and parents about inconsistent transportation options offered by charter schools. It also revives language from House Bill 1501, which was never heard by state lawmakers, and folds it into Senate Bill 373.

If passed, the bill would set up new governing boards with broad authority — eventually including the ability to levy taxes — for districts that opt in.

The amendment was not voted on Wednesday; lawmakers will do so next week.

The alliance, which is mandated to form in the bill, is an apparent compromise between IPS and Republican lawmakers who have sought to push the district into shifting its course and increase collaboration with public charter schools in the city.

This comes as Senate Bill 518 moves closer to requiring IPS and other public school districts to share all local property tax revenue with charter schools.

Behning told WFYI that it’s in everybody’s best interest to come together and plan the district’s future.

“My hope is that they’ll pull together a plan,” Behning said. “If 518 becomes law, rather than just force this, does it make sense for them to look at …The goal would be for them to have some thoughtful discussions about how they can make this work.”

Indianapolis Local Education Alliance

The latest proposal would establish the Indianapolis Local Education Alliance that would look to the future of IPS.

“I definitely have been talking to IPS,” Behning told WFYI. “They actually came to us … So it is kind of a reflection of trying to work with the board and come together with their ideas.

Under the bill, a new alliance would be formed to:



Conduct facilities assessments of all school buildings, including charter schools

Develop a facilities and transportation plan that looks at long-term asset management and sustainability, includes recommendation for structural changes, and manages transportation-related debt, among many other measures.



The alliance would include IPS Superintendent Aleesia Johnson, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, three appointments from Gov. Mike Braun representing Innovation Network Schools and charter schools, IPS Board President Angelia Moore, an appointee of the Indianapolis Chamber of Commerce, a parent whose child attends a charter school, and an IPS parent.

Behning told WFYI that they are working on the makeup of the alliance and it’s likely not what every board member wants, but he’s willing to work with them.

But in a statement issued after the hearing, IPS said it had originally developed the concept of the Indianapolis Local Education Alliance as an advisory group focused on collaboration and reporting to the district.

"However, what has been proposed through this amendment is more heavy-handed bureaucratic oversight (with governor appointees and state interference) that would diminish community voice and local decision-making,” the statement read. “We believe that all students deserve access to good schools, transportation and facilities, but we contend that these decisions should be made by the people who are closest to our students — our local community.”

The alliance would be required to meet by July 1 and submit the school facilities and transportation implementation plan by Dec. 31.

During the committee hearing, Behning said IPS Board member Ashley Thomas texted him and she wrote that her board agrees to the alliance’s creation. Thomas is the legislative liaison for the board.

Board member Dee Thompson told WFYI that IPS brought this alliance idea to Behning and he provided feedback.

“The report is no more than a report, and does not require it to be put into practice, but really just a way to study and look at some opportunities that might be there currently,” Behning said.

IPS is also facing a potential referendum renewal next year, which is why the IPS board could see value in an alliance to plan.

“They're going to find it very difficult, I think, for the business community to support them,” Behning said.

Two years ago, the Indy Chamber came outagainst an IPS property tax referendum.

Wednesday, Indy Chamber expressed support for the alliance. Taylor Hughes, chief of staff for the chamber, said there’s been a lot of discussion about issues specific to IPS and urban schools.

“We believe that this alliance provides an avenue for local entities to be able to work on some of those issues at the local level, which we believe is an appropriate place to start,”Hughes said.

During the committee hearing, Behning said IPS Board member Ashley Thomas texted him and she wrote that her board agrees to the alliance’s creation. Thomas is the legislative liaison for the board.

Board member Dee Thompson told WFYI that IPS brought this alliance idea to Behning and he provided feedback.

“Our philosophy is, as long as the kids have everything they need and all their needs met, then we’re good,” Thompson told WFYI.

Earlier in the legislative session, IPS emerged as a target of House Bill 1501 as it would strip away some of the state’s largest school district’s power over its facilities and transportation services. IPS board members sounded off on this plan as one of the bills that would “destroy” their district.

That message shifted Wednesday when Behning’s proposal was made optional. But IPS board members raised concerns about aspects of the alliance.

Board member Allissa Impink said the board opposes the gubernatorial appointments and wants the alliance to be advisory, not authoritative.

“We're asking for a collaborative process grounded in local leadership and public accountability,” Impink said. “If we truly want a system that serves all of our kids, regardless of where they live or regardless of what school they attend, then we must build the system with the community not above it, so our voice is not a barrier to reform, it's the foundation for lasting change.”

Thompson said the board remains “collaborative” and expects to see Behning receptive to their pushback.

During testimony, IPS board member Gayle Cosby said the district is fractured but not by choice.

“For too long, decisions about public education in Indianapolis have been made around our communities and not with them,” Cosby told lawmakers. “IPS stands ready to be part of the solution, but what we ask in return is a commitment to the guiding principles that should ground any legislative effort.”

Some charter advocates rose in support of the proposal, including the Indiana Charter Innovation Center, The Mind Trust and Stand for Children. All three pro-charter organizations support the alliance’s creation.

“Issues like driver shortages, long bus ride times, student safety and cost affect whether or not schools can offer transportation that meet family needs,” said Katie Beth Mueller, The Mind Trust’s senior director of policy and strategic partnerships “These pilot programs offer flexibility to innovatively solve existing school transportation and facility barriers.”

What’s next

Behning told WFYI last week that parts of House Bill 1501 would return after it was not moved forward during the first half of the legislative session.

Bills that fail to advance out of committee or pass their respective chambers are considered dead, although language from them can be added to surviving bills through amendments.

Behning’s amendment creates local facilities and transportation boards for districts that opt in, which will have significant authority over school facilities and student transportation management, beginning in the 2026-27 school year.

Following the pilot years from 2026 to 2029, the boards could then begin imposing property taxes for facilities and transportation services.

Behning told WFYI that a few school districts are interested in the pilot program, including Rural Alliance Zone 32 in East Central Indiana.

“I've had a couple of innovative districts that are more rural that really want to figure out how they can make this work,” Behning said.

The amendment was proposed but not voted on by the House Education Committee. It’s expected to be voted on April 2.

The legislative session must conclude by the end of April.

Update: This story was updated with a statement from Indianapolis Public Schools.

Contact WFYI Statehouse education reporterRachel Fradetteat rfradette@wfyi.org.