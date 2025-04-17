Ball State ends DEI programs to comply with state and federal orders

Before a unanimous vote by the Ball State Board of Trustees on a resolution stating the school was complying with state and federal laws, university President Geoffrey Mearns said this kind of action isn’t new for Ball State.

“We have consistently, irrespective of the [presidential] administration, consistently aligned our policies and practices with directives from the administration,” he said.

Mearns says in ending any programs the school thinks are now “unlawful,” some employees will be reassigned. Ball State will end its current strategic plan, as it mentions DEI, and revise several public statements on freedom of expression and the school’s values. That includes a statement titled “University Statement on the Importance of Diversity and Inclusion.” On Thursday, links to some of these statements redirected to its “Office of Strategic Plan Support” page with a message of “More Information Coming.”

In a video message sent to students and staff on campus, Mearns says he worried not complying meant the federal government would pull research grant money and federal student aid.

He also promised students the university would continue to guide them, and “to provide them with the individualized support that each student needs in order to graduate from our university, fully prepared for that fulfilling career and for that meaningful life.”

No board members showed any opposition to the resolution passed Thursday. There was one clarifying question about whether the DEI directives were executive orders or laws passed by the General Assembly or Congress.

Ball State says it expects to approve a new strategic plan, along with a new two-year budget, in June.

Stephanie Wiechmann is Indiana Public Radio's Managing Editor and “All Things Considered” Host. Contact her at slwiechmann@bsu.edu.