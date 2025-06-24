All 15 Indiana public colleges commit to two-year tuition freeze
All 15 of Indiana’s public colleges and universities will freeze tuition and mandatory fees for in-state undergraduate students for the next two academic years, following a request by Gov. Mike Braun.
“A month ago, we challenged our state’s public higher education institutions to find efficiencies, eliminate redundancies and identify ways to streamline services without compromising quality,” Braun said in a statement early Tuesday. “The commitment made by all of Indiana's public colleges and universities puts students and parents first and demonstrates to the rest of the country that Indiana is a leader in providing a high quality education at an affordable price.”
According to state records, this is the first time since at least 2010 that more than two campuses have simultaneously held tuition flat.
The freeze applies to all Indiana University and Purdue University campuses, Ivy Tech Community College, and other colleges.
“Keeping tuition flat keeps the door open for students of all backgrounds, all ZIP codes, and all walks of life," said Samantha Fleischaker, a student member of the Commission for Higher Education.
The colleges and universities are:
- Ball State University
- Indiana State University
- Indiana University Bloomington
- Indiana University East
- Indiana University Indianapolis
- Indiana University Kokomo
- Indiana University Northwest
- Indiana University South Bend
- Indiana University Southeast
- Ivy Tech Community College
- Purdue University West Lafayette
- Purdue University Fort Wayne
- Purdue University Northwest
- University of Southern Indiana
- Vincennes University
This story will be updated.