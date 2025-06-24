All 15 Indiana public colleges commit to two-year tuition freeze

All 15 of Indiana’s public colleges and universities will freeze tuition and mandatory fees for in-state undergraduate students for the next two academic years, following a request by Gov. Mike Braun.

“A month ago, we challenged our state’s public higher education institutions to find efficiencies, eliminate redundancies and identify ways to streamline services without compromising quality,” Braun said in a statement early Tuesday. “The commitment made by all of Indiana's public colleges and universities puts students and parents first and demonstrates to the rest of the country that Indiana is a leader in providing a high quality education at an affordable price.”

According to state records, this is the first time since at least 2010 that more than two campuses have simultaneously held tuition flat.

The freeze applies to all Indiana University and Purdue University campuses, Ivy Tech Community College, and other colleges.

“Keeping tuition flat keeps the door open for students of all backgrounds, all ZIP codes, and all walks of life," said Samantha Fleischaker, a student member of the Commission for Higher Education.

The colleges and universities are:



Ball State University

Indiana State University

Indiana University Bloomington

Indiana University East

Indiana University Indianapolis

Indiana University Kokomo

Indiana University Northwest

Indiana University South Bend

Indiana University Southeast

Ivy Tech Community College

Purdue University West Lafayette

Purdue University Fort Wayne

Purdue University Northwest

University of Southern Indiana

Vincennes University

This story will be updated.