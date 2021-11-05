© 2021 WBAA
Elections & Politics

Rokita suing federal government over COVID-19 vaccination workplace rules

Indiana | By Brandon Smith
Published November 5, 2021 at 8:59 AM EDT
todd_rokita.jpeg
Attorney General Todd Rokita is filing three lawsuits, seeking to halt COVID-19 vaccination rules for federal contractors, health care workers and any employers with at least 100 workers. (Brandon Smith/IPB News)

Listen to the broadcast version of this story.

Attorney General Todd Rokita is suing the federal government to halt President Joe Biden’s workplace COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

Rokita, in cooperation with Gov. Eric Holcomb, is filing three lawsuits – targeting policies for federal contractors, health care workers and a broad rule for any company with at least 100 employees.

The Republican AG called the president’s COVID-19 vaccination policies an "egregious ... insidious" overreach of federal workplace safety authority.

"This is not a workplace issue. It’s been with us," Rokita said. "It’s been with us at our homes, it’s been with us on our sports teams, it’s been with us in our kids’ schools. It’s been with us everywhere."

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s rule for employers with at least 100 workers gives them a choice: employees get vaccinated or get regularly tested and mask up.

Attorney General Chief of Staff Lori Torres said that’s not a reasonable choice.

“I don’t know how many of you have waited five days to get a test … so, a weekly test times the millions who may not get vaccinated – we’re not even sure whether that’s feasible,” Torres said.

Rokita will work with other states on some of the lawsuits.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
