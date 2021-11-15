© 2021 WBAA
Marijuana legalization extremely unlikely in Indiana in 2022

Indiana | By Brandon Smith
Published November 15, 2021 at 4:34 PM EST
marijuana_smoking-lc.jpeg
Lauren Chapman
/
Republican legislative leaders expressed continued opposition to any sort of legalization of marijuana in the near future. (Lauren Chapman/IPB News)

Marijuana legalization in any form is still extremely unlikely in Indiana next year, despite a renewed push from Democrats on the issue.

The Indiana Democratic Party and the Indiana House Democratic caucus announced their full support of legalization. The Indiana Senate Democratic caucus has long backed movement on the issue – whether for medical use or through decriminalization.

Senate Democratic Leader Greg Taylor (D-Indianapolis) said as more states get on board, Indiana can’t keep stalling.

"Some of you might have read an article that said 60 percent of the people who are buying cannabis in the southern portion of Michigan come from Indiana," Taylor said. "It’s here."

READ MORE: How do I follow Indiana’s legislative session? Here’s your guide to demystify the process

Sen. Mark Messmer threw cold water on legalization in the near future.

“I mean, it’s an issue that does poll well with the public but there’s still conflicting federal statutes that make it a little difficult to bring forward,” Messmer said.

As an example, Messmer cited issues with federally-backed banks being unable to work with businesses involved in marijuana.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Copyright 2021 Indiana Public Media. To see more, visit .

Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri. Brandon graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor of Journalism in 2010, with minors in political science and history. He was born and raised in Chicago.
