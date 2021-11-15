Marijuana legalization extremely unlikely in Indiana in 2022

Marijuana legalization in any form is still extremely unlikely in Indiana next year, despite a renewed push from Democrats on the issue.

The Indiana Democratic Party and the Indiana House Democratic caucus announced their full support of legalization. The Indiana Senate Democratic caucus has long backed movement on the issue – whether for medical use or through decriminalization.

Senate Democratic Leader Greg Taylor (D-Indianapolis) said as more states get on board, Indiana can’t keep stalling.

"Some of you might have read an article that said 60 percent of the people who are buying cannabis in the southern portion of Michigan come from Indiana," Taylor said. "It’s here."

Sen. Mark Messmer threw cold water on legalization in the near future.

“I mean, it’s an issue that does poll well with the public but there’s still conflicting federal statutes that make it a little difficult to bring forward,” Messmer said.

As an example, Messmer cited issues with federally-backed banks being unable to work with businesses involved in marijuana.

