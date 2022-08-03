U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others killed in Elkhart County car accident

Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski was killed in a car crash in Elkhart County Wednesday.

A press release from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s office says Walorski was in a car traveling south on State Route 19 just south of Wakarusa.

Around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, a northbound car crossed the centerline and hit Walorksi’s car head-on.

Two of Walorski's staffers also died in the crash — communications director Emma Thomson and district director and St. Joseph County GOP chairman Zachery Potts.

The driver of the northbound car — identified as 56-year-old Edith Schmucker of Nappanee — died at the scene.

Walorski, a Republican, had represented Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District since 2013. She succeeded Democrat Joe Donnelly, who vacated the seat to run for U.S. Senate.

Elkhart County police are still investigating the crash.

This story will be updated.

