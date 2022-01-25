Operation Allies Welcome resettlement at Camp Atterbury will conclude this week

All Afghan evacuees temporarily located at Camp Atterbury will be permanently housed off the base by week’s end.

Atterbury housed more than 7,200 evacuees that have found permanent homes in 45 different states.

Officials today said all guests received routine and approved vaccinations including those against COVID-19 and the flu.

That helped the overall COVID-19 test positivity rate to be lower than 1 percent.

A number of state and federal agencies coordinated to pull off Operation Allies Welcome. Among the agencies was the Indiana National Guard, led by Adjutant General Dale Lyles.

"This goes a long way with healing some of those wounds," Lyles, who served in Afghanistan, said. "As well as re-settling over 7,000 Afghans that wanted to come to this country and start anew because they could no longer live in their home county."

Evacuees participated in several programs and leisure activities while at the base. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb says the state remains committed to those who are permanently repatriated but did not elaborate on specific state programs for them.

Congressman Greg Pence said he expects bills in Congress that would extend federal benefits to those evacuees.

A mural completed by evacuees and a local artist is expected to travel throughout the state.