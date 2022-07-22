Indiana businesses sign letter supporting abortion access

More than 200 Indiana businesses have signed a letter in support of abortion rights. It was published just hours after Indiana Republican Senators proposed a bill that would ban abortions in the state with limited exceptions.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana facilitated the “Don't Ban Equality” letter, which was published online this morning.

“Restricting access to comprehensive reproductive health care, including abortion, threatens the health and dependence and economic stability of our employees and customers,” said Katie Blair, public policy director for the ACLU of Indiana. “Simply put, it goes against our values and it's bad for business.”

The release of the letter comes just days before a special legislative session, when Indiana lawmakers will vote on the abortion legislation.

Blair said the ACLU and a handful of business owners plan to testify at the Statehouse.

