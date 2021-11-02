Holcomb contemplates ending public health emergency, even as pandemic continues

Gov. Eric Holcomb said Indiana is at a point where he “thankfully can contemplate” ending the public health emergency around the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Holcomb is not ruling out another extension of that executive action after November.

Declaring a public health emergency ensures Hoosiers are eligible for federal aid. And it triggers the governor’s ability to issue a broad range of executive orders.

With his latest renewal, Holcomb said he’s asked his administration to explore ways to end the executive action.

But he acknowledged that doing so won’t mean the pandemic is over.

“We need to make sure we’re not overlooking anything and to ask the cabinet … really think about what tools do we need to continue to manage our way out of this,” Holcomb said.

Holcomb said no decision has been made.

“I didn’t give the cabinet my answer," the governor said. "I asked them to bring me data and information.”

Holcomb again urged Hoosiers to get vaccinated as the best way to address the pandemic.

