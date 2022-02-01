© 2022 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

Bill creating removal process passes state senate without democratic support

WBAA | By Benjamin Thorp
Published February 1, 2022 at 4:01 PM EST
capitol.jpg
Massimo Catarinella
/
http://bit.ly/1Jia22V

A bill creating a removal process for township trustees passed out of the Senate on Tuesday on a 36-12 vote.

All Senate Democrats voted against Senate Bill 304.

The bill is one of two moving through the state legislature aimed at creating more oversight for township trustees. A separate bill (House Bill 1157), introduced by Rep. Chris Campbell (D-West Lafayette), passed out of the house in January on a unanimous vote, and would close a township budget loophole allowing trustees to continue using a previous year’s budget without the support of the township board.

But the Senate legislation has been more controversial, with Democrats raising concerns that the removal process opens a door for politicians to be removed on the basis of partisanship.

The bill would require a removal petition to be approved by a township board, county commissioners, county council, and finally a judge. Supporters of the legislation say that process is long enough to protect trustees from unfair removal.

The bill now heads to the House.

Government
Benjamin Thorp
See stories by Benjamin Thorp