Bill creating removal process passes state senate without democratic support

A bill creating a removal process for township trustees passed out of the Senate on Tuesday on a 36-12 vote.

All Senate Democrats voted against Senate Bill 304 .

The bill is one of two moving through the state legislature aimed at creating more oversight for township trustees. A separate bill ( House Bill 1157 ), introduced by Rep. Chris Campbell (D-West Lafayette), passed out of the house in January on a unanimous vote, and would close a township budget loophole allowing trustees to continue using a previous year’s budget without the support of the township board.

But the Senate legislation has been more controversial, with Democrats raising concerns that the removal process opens a door for politicians to be removed on the basis of partisanship.

The bill would require a removal petition to be approved by a township board, county commissioners, county council, and finally a judge. Supporters of the legislation say that process is long enough to protect trustees from unfair removal.

The bill now heads to the House.