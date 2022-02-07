West Lafayette city council passes resolution condemning state bill that would lower taxes for business, cost the city hundreds of thousands

HB 1002 is currently awaiting a hearing in the Senate.

The West Lafayette City Council on Monday passed a resolution condemning state legislation to lower taxes on businesses that counselors say could cost the city hundreds of thousands of dollars

House Bill 1002 would lower business personal property taxes, among other tax cuts.

City Councilmember David Sanders said the business personal property tax cuts would lower the city’s budget by close to $1 million.

“There is currently no replacement for those funds in the legislation. The second thing is that in the near term there would be a shift in property tax burden from businesses to individuals,” he said.

The resolution passed the city council unanimously.