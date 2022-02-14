INDOT Commissioner Joe McGuinness leaves state government

One of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s longest-tenured cabinet members is leaving state government.

Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe McGuinness is stepping down after more than five years leading the agency. McGuinness is joining a new local government infrastructure management consultant company.

In a statement, Holcomb said McGuinness will leave a legacy that will have a long-lasting impact on Hoosiers. He cited projected completion of Interstate 69 from Evansville to Indianapolis, earlier than expected; the largest single investment in public transit in the state’s history, which incorporates rail projects in northwest Indiana; and creation of a program to beautify more than 60,000 acres of medians and roadsides along state highways.

McGuinness’s replacement is Mike Smith, a longtime deputy commissioner at the agency who’s also been INDOT’s chief operating officer since 2017. Smith’s first day in the new job is Monday.

