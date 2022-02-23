Lawmakers axe state remote worker perks in favor of local approach

House lawmakers cut language out of a bill that would create a statewide program to attract remote workers to Indiana.

Senate Bill 361 would have required the Indiana Destination Development Corporation to award grants to workers who relocate to Indiana but work for an out-of-state company. Workers could have gotten up to $15,000 to pay for expenses like internet access, moving costs, or co-working space.

The theory is that workers would benefit the state by spending their out-of-state income contributing to in-state taxes and buying local products.

But that concept is kaput for now after the House Ways and Means committee struck that language.

Instead, it added in language from another bill — SB 4, which is now dead — to create local workforce recruitment and retention funds. Those funds would be a pot of private and public money to attract educated or out-of-state workers with very few rules attached from the state. A five-member panel of local "workforce fund managers" would decide on how to grant incentives.

