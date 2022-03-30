© 2022 WBAA
Government / IPBS

Rokita joins lawsuit to end federal transportation mask mandate

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published March 30, 2022 at 9:28 AM EDT
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is joining Indiana to a multi-state lawsuit targeting one of the few remaining federal COVID-19 mask mandates.

The federal government’s mask mandate for transportation hubs — such as airports, bus terminals and train stations — and on public buses, trains and airplanes remains in effect until April 18.

But Rokita and 20 other state attorneys general want to end it sooner. They argue the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has exceeded its authority by requiring masks while traveling.

The lawsuit also notes that almost all states across the country have dropped their mask mandates.

The CDC’s order said the mask mandate’s purpose is to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

