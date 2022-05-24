Indiana lawmakers set for technical session; veto override, technical corrections on agenda

Lawmakers will gather at the Statehouse Tuesday for what’s called a “technical session.”

There, they will vote to override a veto and pass a technical corrections bill in the one-day session.

The House will vote first on whether to override the governor’s veto of HEA 1041, a bill banning transgender girls from girls’ school sports. If the House is successful – which is expected – the Senate will vote on it. All that’s required to override the veto and make the bill become law is simple majorities in each chamber.

READ MORE: 'A solution in search of a problem': Lawmakers may vote to overturn trans girls sports veto Tuesday

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

Legislators will also consider a new bill, a technical corrections measure. This legislation makes minor changes to solve inadvertent mistakes in recently-passed legislation. That includes correcting the name of the International Chiropractors Association (which was printed in a bill as the International Chiropractic Association), solving conflicts between bills that passed this year and even ensuring that subsections in state law are correctly labeled.

That bill won’t go through the normal legislative process. Instead, legislative leaders will approve it going directly to the House and Senate for final passage, all on Tuesday.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Copyright 2022 IPB News. To see more, visit .