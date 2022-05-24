© 2022 WBAA
Government / IPBS

Indiana lawmakers set for technical session; veto override, technical corrections on agenda

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published May 24, 2022 at 10:07 AM EDT

Lawmakers will gather at the Statehouse Tuesday for what’s called a “technical session.”

There, they will vote to override a veto and pass a technical corrections bill in the one-day session.

The House will vote first on whether to override the governor’s veto of HEA 1041, a bill banning transgender girls from girls’ school sports. If the House is successful – which is expected – the Senate will vote on it. All that’s required to override the veto and make the bill become law is simple majorities in each chamber.

READ MORE: 'A solution in search of a problem': Lawmakers may vote to overturn trans girls sports veto Tuesday

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

Legislators will also consider a new bill, a technical corrections measure. This legislation makes minor changes to solve inadvertent mistakes in recently-passed legislation. That includes correcting the name of the International Chiropractors Association (which was printed in a bill as the International Chiropractic Association), solving conflicts between bills that passed this year and even ensuring that subsections in state law are correctly labeled.

That bill won’t go through the normal legislative process. Instead, legislative leaders will approve it going directly to the House and Senate for final passage, all on Tuesday.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri. Brandon graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor of Journalism in 2010, with minors in political science and history. He was born and raised in Chicago.
