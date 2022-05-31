Purdue, West Lafayette join Lafayette in installing cameras to photograph license plates

Over two months after the city of Lafayette announced plans to install cameras to photograph license plates at locations around the city, West Lafayette and Purdue University are following suit.

The city and school Tuesday both announced deals with Flock Safety, a company that rents out the use of its cameras to buyers. During a presentation in Lafayette on the cameras it was revealed that each one comes with a $100 installation fee and a $2,500 annual fee.

The cameras will alert local law enforcement when a passing vehicle has been associated with a crime. Photos of any passing vehicles will also be part of a searchable database of license plates.

Earlier this month, the West Lafayette City Council passed a resolution limiting the use of license plate cameras. Those limits largely conformed with the limits that Flock Safety already uses – including the deletion of the license plate photos after a 30-day window.

The company also creates a “transparency portal” with its partners, outlining the number of active cameras, the amount of vehicle data being collected, and the outside organizations with access to that data.

John Cox is the chief of police for the Purdue University Police Department, which is installing six cameras around campus. He said the cameras will keep the community safe.

“Some of the amenities this university has…not only attracts all of the good people and good things we want here in our community, but can also attract and we have had situations where we have had random acts of violence,” Cox said.

David VanVactor is the deputy chief of police for the West Lafayette Police Department, which is installing three cameras around the city.

“This isn’t tied to personal, identifiable information and it’s not facial recognition,” VanVactor said. “This isn’t something that tracks vehicles through our city.”

West Lafayette City Councilmember David Sanders authored the resolution limiting the uses of license plate technology in the city. Its adoption came after several attempts to pass an ordinance limiting the use of facial recognition technology, which met with resistance from both the mayor and West Lafayette police.

“We don’t want to be substituting surveillance for freedom,” he said. “That’s my ultimate concern.”

Sanders said that the restrictions the city council placed on the license plate technology were the same ones police said they would be using.

“We just wanted to put that actually into law,” he said.

West Lafayette did not give a timeline for when the cameras will be operational. At Purdue, police hope the cameras will be in use before the fall semester begins.