Holcomb won't dismiss criticism of Indiana despite new economic investments

Gov. Eric Holcomb isn’t dismissing critiques of Indiana’s competitiveness despite recent economic investments in the state.

A few weeks ago, Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks delivered sharp criticism over Indiana’s ability to attract businesses and talent. He said the Hoosier State doesn’t measure up in the education attainment of its workforce, health care costs and the inclusion of underrepresented groups and immigrants.

Then, last week, Lilly announced a $2 billion expansion in the state.

Still, Holcomb said that doesn’t negate Ricks’s warnings.

“I think Mr. Ricks stated the obvious," Holcomb said. "The more talent, the more educated, the healthier, the more skilled up Hoosiers are, the better every company – not just Eli Lilly – but every company will do.”

Holcomb emphasized that Indiana’s more important asset is people – and how smart and healthy they are.

At the press conference announcing Lilly’s new investment, Ricks said the company and the state would have to work together to ensure a “constant flow of highly-trained workers.”

