Former AG Curtis Hill one of at least six Republicans joining race for Walorski's old seat

Former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill has tossed his hat into the ring to replace U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Jimtown), who was killed in a car crash earlier this month.

Hill is one of at least six Republicans seeking the nomination for Indiana’s 2nd congressional district at a party caucus in Mishawaka this Saturday, Aug. 20.

He previously served as Elkhart County Prosecutor for three terms before being elected Attorney General in 2016. But in 2018, Hill was accused of sexual misconduct after four women alleged that he drunkenly groped them during a party.

Hill refused to resign — and denied the allegations — but in 2020, his law license was suspended for 30 days by the Indiana Supreme Court as a result of the subsequent investigation. Shortly thereafter, he lost the party’s renomination for the position to current Attorney General Todd Rokita.

Other Republican candidates for the 2nd district seat include state Rep. Curt Nisly, former Rep. Christy Stutzman, attorney Tiernan Kane and Rudy Yakym, a former Walorski staffer who is an executive with Elkhart distribution company Kem Krest.

In a Monday statement posted to the late congresswoman’s Facebook page, Walorski’s widow Dean Swihart endorsed Yakym for the seat.

The Republican Party caucus this Saturday will choose a candidate for the remainder of Walorski’s term, which ends Jan. 3, and for the full 2-year term that directly follows it.

A special election for the seat is being held the same day as the general election this November. The Democratic candidate for the seat is Paul Steury.

