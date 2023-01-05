Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski files for re-election

Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski announced Thursday that he will run for re-election.

Roswarski has served as the city’s leader since 2003. If he wins, it would be his sixth term as mayor.

In the announcement, Roswarski outlined Lafayette’s successes – including “economic growth, road construction and road paving, quality of life initiatives, and an unwavering commitment to public safety.”

He also highlighted the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s selection of Lafayette as its 2021 community of the year.

Lafayette City Clerk Cindy Murray announced her intent to file for re-election alongside Roswarski.

“We both love this community and are ready to give another four years of dedication, commitment, hard work and continued vision for the future,” they said in a joint statement.

Election day is Nov. 8.