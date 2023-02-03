© 2023 WBAA

Government / WBAA

Rep. Victoria Spartz announces she won’t run for ‘any office’ in 2024

WBAA | By Benjamin Thorp
Published February 3, 2023 at 2:42 PM EST
Congresswoman Victoria Spartz has announced she will not run for any office in 2024.(FILE: Clayton Taylor/WFYI)

U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz has announced that she will not be running for reelection – or for any office – in the 2024 election.

Spartz, a Republican, was first elected to represent Indiana’s 5th Congressional District in 2020.

In a statement released Friday, Spartz said she has decided she will step back from politics after seven years of holding an elected office.

“Being a working mom is tough and I need to spend more time with my two high school girls back home,” Spartz wrote.

Spartz was seen as a potential candidate for the U.S. Senate seat that will be vacated by U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) when he runs for governor.

With Spartz and former Purdue University president Mitch Daniels announcing they won’t pursue that seat, U.S. Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) now runs unopposed.

Banks, who represents Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District, was endorsed by former President Donald Trump on Feb. 1.

