Columbian Park Zoo welcomes new penguins, announces increased protections against avian malaria

Lafayette’s Columbian Park Zoo has welcomed seven new penguins to the park.

The arrival of the new birds comes after six penguins died at the zoo in 2021 from suspected cases of avian malaria.

The zoo took a year to consult with local vets, Purdue University experts, and the zoo community at large about a number of additional preventative measures.

Avian malaria spreads primarily through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski said increased protections will include mosquito-repelling plants and traps, and fans to increase airflow.

“And we’re going to install a Purple Martin birdhouse,” he said. “That’s kind of a natural predator towards mosquitos in the area of the exhibit.”

Penguins had previously been on a prophylactic antimalarial medication - which will continue.

The seven new African penguins come to Columbian Park on loan from the Metro Richmond Zoo in Virginia – including Gengar, Zurg, Rainbow, and Forky.

Roswarski said that the zoo is currently working on acclimating the new birds into the park.

“People are going to love them again,” he said. “It’s going to be fun.”

The zoo opens for the season on April 15.