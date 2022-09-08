Latest COVID-19 boosters available for Hoosiers 12 and up

The department is accepting both walk-ins and appointments. You can make an appointment at ourshot.in.gov .

The Tippecanoe County health department held a COVID-19 booster clinic on Thursday for Hoosiers ages 12 and up.

Tippecanoe County Health Officer Dr. Greg Loomis said the department has 300 Pfizer boosters and 300 Moderna boosters. He said to receive a vaccine, people need to be less than two months from their last vaccine, booster, or having tested positive for COVID.

“If you’ve never been vaccinated, that is had your first or second shot, you have to start back at the beginning,” Loomis said.

The latest booster includes both the original strain of the virus and two of the most recent strains, currently responsible for the majority of U.S. infections .

“In other words, this is the first time we’ve had a vaccination out for a virus that is presently in the communities,” Loomis said.

Pfizer shots are available for people ages 12 and up, and Moderna is available for those 18 and up.

After one day, Loomis said the health department has already almost run through its supply of Moderna boosters.