How to Listen

Listen Online

You can listen to WBAA from our website by using the built-in stream player. Just look for the red play button in the upper left on desktops and bottom left of the screen on mobile devices.

The red play button looks like this.

You can select the different channels with the channel select button. The channel select button is located on the upper right on desktops and bottom right on mobile.

The channel select button looks like a sound wave form

Listen On-Air



WBAA News is found at AM 920 and 105.9FM

WBAA Classical is found at 101.3 FM & HD-1

WBAA Jazz is found at 101.3 FM HD-2

If you do not have a HD radio, you can find one for your car or home at your local electronics retailer. Also you can listen online to all 3 of our HD signals online

WBAA Mobile App

WBAA has our own mobile app for Apple and Android smartphones or tablets.

NPR App

Hundreds of podcasts, thousands of stories, and top headlines from NPR and 200+ Member stations from across the country.

Smart Speakers / Devices

Use the following phrases to play WBAA on your Google smart speaker.



"Play WBAA News"

"Play WBAA Jazz "

"Play WBAA Classical"

Use the Following phrases to listen to WBAA on your Amazon Smart speaker.



"Alexa, Play NPR" Plays WBAA News, or your local NPR station

"Alexa, Play WBAA Classical"

"Alexa, Play WBAA Jazz"

More information from NPR:

