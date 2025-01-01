Donate a Vehicle

How it Works

It’s simple! Call 1-855-788-9394 or fill out the web form and we'll take care of the rest, including pick-up, at no cost to you. Once your vehicle has been sold, you'll receive a receipt for your tax records, and the sale proceeds will be donated to WFYI in your name. You will also receive a one-year membership to WBAA.

More questions? Check out the Vehicle Donation FAQ below. You can also call us toll free at 1-855-788-9394.

Have a question? We have answers!

How do I check the status of my donation or get other answers?

We are available seven days a week. Please call 855-788-9394 or email donorsupport@careasy.org to get the answers to your questions.

Hours of Operation (EST):

9:00am - 8:30pm (EST), Mon - Fri

10:00am - 8:30pm (EST), Saturday

10:00am - 8:30pm (EST), Sunday

What are the benefits of donating a vehicle to WBAA?

It's easy, free, and secure! We convert vehicles into cash, which becomes a welcome donation to WBAA. Your gift may qualify for a tax deduction, and you can avoid the cost and hassle of repairing or selling a car you no longer want.

Are there any costs?

No. There is no cost to the donor. All expenses are deducted from the gross sales price, and if the costs ever exceed the price, they are covered by CARS, our vehicle donation program provider.

What types of vehicles do you accept?

All vehicles are considered. We strive to accept all types of donated vehicles, running or not, including cars, trucks, trailers, boats, RVs, motorcycles, campers, off-road vehicles, planes, heavy equipment, farm machinery, and most other motorized vehicles. To find out if we can accept your vehicle, please complete our secure online vehicle donation form or call us toll-free at 855-788-9394 during regular hours of operation.

Does my car have to be registered?

This varies from state to state. Each Vehicle Donor Service Representative is equipped with a 50-state guide for the steps necessary in each state and will advise you during the donation process.

Do I need a smog certificate or a safety inspection to donate my vehicle?

No. Even in states that typically require a smog certificate or safety inspection, you can still donate your vehicle without needing either.

My car doesn't run or hasn't been used in years. Can I still donate it?

Yes! We can accept most vehicles, whether they are running or not. However, it must be in one piece and towable, have an engine, and be accessible by a tow truck. To find out if we can accept your vehicle, please complete our secure online vehicle donation form or call us toll-free 855-788-9394 seven days a week during regular hours of operation.

Where do I sign my title?

It varies, so please wait to mark the title until after you have discussed it with the vendor picking up your vehicle, as they are experts in your local area. If you have questions, you can call our toll-free number 855-788-9394 to speak to a representative.

Can you pick up vehicles in all 50 states?

Yes! Our vehicle donation program can provide quick and convenient vehicle pick-up and towing just about anywhere in all 50 states. We provide vehicle donation processing in the contiguous 48 states and the District of Columbia without limitation. In Alaska, we service the Fairbanks and Anchorage areas with a 50-mile service radius. In Hawaii, we service the island of Oahu and the island of Hawaii. If you are outside of Indiana and have questions about donating to WBAA, please contact us via our secure online vehicle donation form or call us toll-free at 855-788-9394 seven days a week during regular hours of operation.

How will my vehicle be picked up?

Once you have provided us with all necessary information via the online vehicle donation form or over the phone with one of our Vehicle Donor Support Representatives, we will arrange to have a licensed tow company pick up your vehicle at a time convenient for you. The vehicle will be picked up and taken to one of our many sale locations – all at no cost to you.

How quickly can I have my vehicle picked up?

In many cases, once the donation record has been created, we can schedule the vehicle to be picked up on the initial call. In other cases, we will contact you within two to three business days to schedule a convenient appointment time with one of our preferred towing vendors. If you need your car picked up sooner, please inform one of our Vehicle Donor Support Representatives during your initial call. We will do our best to accommodate your time frame. For more specific information about your vehicle donation, please call us at 855-788-9394 during regular hours of operation.

What do you do with donated vehicles?

Donated vehicles are sold through the used car markets and provide crucial funding for WBAA's programs. We work with an extensive network of nationwide and independent vendors to sell the vehicle and maximize donation proceeds. We regularly analyze vendor pricing and performance to improve the process, ensure the best possible return for WBAA, and maximize the donor's tax benefit. For unique or specialty items that have been donated, we may use other means to sell the vehicle to help ensure the maximum funds are received for each donation.

How long is the entire process from the pickup to when WBAA receives its funds?

We have multiple sales outlets and work hard to find the best buyer for each vehicle. The entire sale process may take four to 12 weeks. The net cash proceeds from your generous vehicle donation are sent to WBAA within five business days of receiving the sale proceeds from CARS' auction or direct buyer providers.

What if I don't have the title or have title issues?

In most states, you will need a clear title to the vehicle. But if you do not have it or have problems with your title, please call us anyway. It is possible that other arrangements can be made. The bank must clear or release any lien holder listed on the title. Please refer to the motor vehicle division in your state for clear instructions. We are also available seven days a week during regular hours of operation. Please call us toll-free at 855-788-9394.

Are cars sold at auction?

We carefully evaluate each vehicle to find the best buyers. We assess the year, make, model, location, and resale potential, then monitor the sale to ensure maximum returns. In most cases, vehicles are sold through an auction facility. High-end or specialty vehicles are individually evaluated and sold for the highest market value.

Will I be notified when it sells?

Yes. Once your vehicle sells, we will email or mail a thank-you letter on behalf of WBAA, which serves as a tax receipt. Please note that if your vehicle sells for more than $500 and your tax identification number has been provided, an IRS Form 1098-C, "Contributions of Motor Vehicles, Boats, and Airplanes," will be mailed to you within 30 days of the sale stating the amount of gross proceeds received from your donation.

Who operates the WBAA Vehicle Donation Program?

CARS (Charitable Adult Rides & Services) runs the WBAA Vehicle Donation Program. CARS is an ISO 9001 certified 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in San Diego that operates under the governance of an independent board of directors and specializes in vehicle donation services for other nonprofits. CARS follows governmental compliance with all IRS and state regulations concerning vehicle donation programs, fundraising registrations, and charitable receipting requirements throughout all 50 states and Canada. CARS has also maintained an A+ Better Business Bureau rating for over ten years.

Vehicle Donation Tax Benefits

Is my vehicle donation tax-deductible?

Yes! Vehicle donations are tax-deductible when donated to a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Individual tax situations vary. Please consult your tax advisor or refer to IRS Publication 4303 for specific tax-related questions.

How is the value of my tax deduction determined?

Most vehicles are sold through local wholesale auctions, and we work to get the highest return per vehicle for you and WBAA. According to the IRS Guidelines, you may claim fair market value for your donation up to the actual sale value. If your vehicle is sold for more than $500, the maximum amount of your deduction will be the vehicle's sales price, which will be listed on your IRS Form 1098-C.

A special rule may apply if the donated vehicle sells for $500 or less. In this case, a deduction for the lesser of the vehicle's fair market value on the date of the contribution may be claimed, or $500, provided you have written acknowledgment (i.e., the initial donation receipt or the thank-you letter you receive once the donation process is complete).

Defining the Fair Market Value

Fair market value is the amount you could reasonably sell your vehicle for in its current condition to a willing buyer. It represents the cash value you're effectively giving up when you make the donation. A reliable source for determining this value is the private party sale price listed in online valuation guides like Kelley Blue Book ( https://www.kbb.com/company/faq/new-cars/#whatIsFairMarketRange).

What tax forms will I receive, and how do I receive them?

In most cases, you will receive an initial donation receipt from the tow driver at the time of your vehicle pick-up. This initial will indicate your name and the year, make, model, and condition of the vehicle you are donating. You will then be mailed a thank-you letter on behalf of WBAA, which serves as a tax receipt, within 30 days of the sale of the vehicle. This will be your final tax document if your vehicle sold for less than $500.

If your vehicle sells for more than $500 and your tax identification number has been provided, an IRS Form 1098-C, "Contributions of Motor Vehicles, Boats, and Airplanes," will be mailed to you within 30 days of the sale stating the amount of gross proceeds received from your donation.

How do I request a donation or tax receipt?

Please call us at 855-788-9394 during regular hours of operation or email donorsupport@careasy.org, and we would be happy to help you.

What if my vehicle is sold for over $5,000?

If your vehicle was donated in 2024 or earlier and it sold for more than $5,000, you must complete Section B of IRS Form 8283 and obtain an acknowledgment signature from the charity before claiming the deduction. Be sure to include the signed Form 8283 with your income tax return. Please call our office at 855-500-7433 if you need assistance.

If your vehicle was donated on or after January 1, 2025, and it sold for more than $5,000, you must complete Section A of Form 8283. In this case, no charity signature is required, and Section B should be left blank. If you’ve provided your Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) for tax Form 1098-C, a pre-filled Form 8283 will be automatically issued to you with the same information included on your 1098-C.

Please note that there are a few exceptions to the appraisal requirement for vehicle donations over $5,000. One such exception is when the charity sells the vehicle without significant intervening use or material improvement. In that case, the deduction is generally limited to the gross proceeds from the sale.

If you have any questions specific to Form 8283, please consult your tax advisor.

Where can I find additional IRS tax deduction requirements for a charitable car donation?

There are many resources available to guide you through the vehicle donation process. Please click the links below to access IRS publications and resources. If you still have questions, please feel free to reach out to us toll-free at 855-788-9394 seven days a week during regular hours of operation.

Privacy Policy

This vehicle donation program protects the privacy of every donor. Donor information is not given to any organization except the IRS, as required by law. Donor names and addresses are shared exclusively with the donor-designated organization. Social Security numbers required under the current tax law for vehicle donations are only shared with the IRS. Social Security Numbers are encrypted with AES256 encryption. The encryption key is stored remotely from the data. Controls are in place to limit who can request access to the decrypted Social Security numbers, with logs stored of each access.

State Notification

Do I need to notify my local Motor Vehicle Division when I donate my vehicle?

State Notification proves that you are no longer the registered owner of the donated vehicle. Depending on the registered state of the vehicle, your next step (after your vehicle has been picked up) is to notify the state about your recent vehicle donation. Please only notify your state after the vehicle is picked up. This step may be required by the state and may include surrendering the license plates.

The steps needed to release your liability for a donated vehicle vary by state. Our Vehicle Donor Service Representatives can provide you with the steps necessary for each state. If you have questions about how to notify your state about your donated vehicle, please call us at 855-788-9394 seven days a week during regular hours of operation or email donorsupport@careasy.org.

