Meet the Democrats running for West Lafayette City Council at-large seats

There are three Democrats running for the three at-large seats on the West Lafayette City Council: incumbents David Sanders and James Blanco, and challenger Iris O’Donnell Bellisario. Bellisario beat out incumbent Gerald Thomas during the Democratic primary. The three face Republican challengers Patrick Flannelly and Brian Russell.

James Blanco, 28, works as an auto mechanic. Blanco was first elected in 2019.

David Sanders, 62, is a professor of biological sciences at Purdue University. Sanders has served two terms on the West Lafayette city council.

Iris O’Donnell Bellisario, 25, is a Program Officer and Digital Equity Specialist with Lead for America.

JAMES BLANCO

What are the top concerns that your district’s constituents have shared with you, and what are the issues that you foresee affecting them most in the next two to three years?

I've heard so much concern about Airbnbs. Since we went under county rules for approving/rejecting Airbnbs we've seen almost everyone approved. I'm fine with Airbnbs provided that there's still a real connection to the neighborhood, but when you're taking whole homes off the market for families wanting to settle into our community, I have a problem with that. We have enough of a shortage of homes for sale, and this is a growing issue.

Housing has become a major issue in Greater Lafayette — both in terms of the number of affordable units and the conditions of units within the city. What do you believe the council should do, if anything, to address these problems?

Anything and everything we can. On my end I've been connecting with tenants throughout the community to organize. Within the scope of council authority, I support rezoning and development geared towards increasing housing density, especially in the area nearest Purdue. I support the legalization of Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) in certain areas to increase housing options. To improve the quality of existing housing I would support increasing funding to the rental inspection program. There is far more that I would advocate, including rent control and protecting people's right to withhold rent in the event their landlord refuses to do necessary maintenance, but these are preempted by the state legislature.

The Lebanon LEAP industrial district could pipe as much as 100 million gallons of water per day from Tippecanoe County. What is your perspective on a potential pipeline and what, if anything, do you think should be done about it at the local level?

I'm getting tired of the state government's meddling in our community. The LEAP Project, as well as the closing of the West Lafayette BMV, and the many preemption laws that stop us from helping renters and other vulnerable people in our community reflect a state government that is unresponsive to our wishes. I oppose the project and want to see some serious rethinking. To that end, I would support a council resolution stating official opposition to the project.

The Greater Lafayette region is moving forward with implementing a climate action plan. What steps do you think the city should be taking to address local environmental concerns, and what is your perspective on the steps recommended in the regional plan?

Climate change is one of the fundamental issues facing the planet over the next generation. It is critical that we do all we can to mitigate it. To that end, I support the expansion of tree coverage called for in the plan, as well as improving local public transit to encourage people to ride the bus whenever possible. Additionally, I support the expansion of EV infrastructure as more and more EVs hit the road. New apartment complexes are including charging stations at the city's behest, and I support every move towards expanding that.

Companies are investing in large-scale developments in the Greater Lafayette area, part of a so-called “hard tech corridor” leading to Indianapolis. Some residents have raised concerns about how rapid growth could change the character of the region. How would you like to see growth throughout the region managed?

Growth would be best managed by actually consulting the people most affected. We're seeing so much backlash in the community against these plans from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation because they've made it clear that they're just plowing ahead, with or without the support of people affected. Work with the community, and you'll find the result much better for everyone than just plowing ahead without our input.

IRIS O’DONNELL BELLISARIO

What are the top concerns that your district’s constituents have shared with you, and what are the issues that you foresee affecting them most in the next two to three years?

The greatest concern that constituents have shared in West Lafayette is regarding the current housing crisis (concerns regarding renters rights, increase of Airbnbs & temporary housing, transportation options). Constituents also shared concerns regarding climate change, access to childcare, and employment locally. In the future, the greatest challenge most communities will face is climate change and how our infrastructure will need to rapidly adapt to a changing climate and world.

Housing has become a major issue in Greater Lafayette - both in terms of the number of affordable units and the conditions of units within the city. What do you believe the council should do, if anything, to address these problems?

The housing crisis can be addressed through collaborative partnerships with private industry, Purdue University and the city of West Lafayette. One of the main suggestions is that in new developments, we overestimate the need for units, which will allow a greater level of flexibility for housing. This will ensure that people have an equitable place to live, play, and work.

The Lebanon LEAP industrial district could pipe as much as 100 million gallons of water per day from Tippecanoe County. What is your perspective on a potential pipeline and what, if anything, do you think should be done about it at the local level?

The industrial district pipeline is something that concerns many constituents, including myself. I think an independent report of our water source will help us determine what decisions to make as we navigate this issue over the next few years. In addition, we can work to advocate for legislative changes at a state level that would allow local control of water sources.

The Greater Lafayette region is moving forward with implementing a climate action plan. What steps do you think the city should be taking to address local environmental concerns, and what is your perspective on the steps recommended in the regional plan?

In the future, the greatest challenge most communities will face is climate change and how our infrastructure will need to rapidly adapt to a changing climate and world. Climate change is the number one public health threat, and on a city level we need to prepare for floods, increased energy costs, and increased extreme heat events. The climate action plan is a great step in the right direction. I’d like to see the city expand our green infrastructure spaces, open spaces and resources for community members during extreme weather events. I’d like to see the city continue to monitor our greenhouse gas emissions. I’d like to see the city continue to invest in resiliency efforts and work to ensure financial support for a climate or sustainability department in the future to ensure adequate capacity to accomplish the climate action plan.

Companies are investing in large-scale developments in the Greater Lafayette area, part of a so-called “hard tech corridor” leading to Indianapolis. Some residents have raised concerns about how rapid growth could change the character of the region. How would you like to see growth throughout the region managed?

As developments expand in the region, we should prioritize economic development projects that promote open green spaces, trail systems, and food security to help ensure a high quality of life for a densely populated area. Sustainable economic growth should be a priority in an ever-evolving city. In addition, as we see expanded company developments we need to be prepared for the influx of residents and children. Exploring opportunities for expanded child care and school capacity can ensure that as our population grows, our communities youth have access to a quality education and recreational outlets.

DAVID SANDERS

What are the top concerns that your district's constituents have shared with you, and what are the issues that you foresee affecting them most in the next two to three years?

Housing (permanent, rental and transient), traffic, sustainability, water diversion from Tippecanoe County, trails, bicycle safety, electric bicycles and scooters, wise spending of government funds.

Housing has become a major issue in Greater Lafayette - both in terms of the number of affordable units and the conditions of units within the city. What do you believe the council should do, if anything, to address these problems?

Ensure that Purdue University makes firm commitments about student-population size. Insist that development include below market-rate housing. Enhance enforcement of rental-housing standards. Stem the tide of conversion of housing to transient-rental properties.

The Lebanon LEAP industrial district could pipe as much as 100 million gallons of water per day from Tippecanoe County. What is your perspective on a potential pipeline and what, if anything, do you think should be done about it at the local level?

I have been the most vocal opponent of the pipeline.* Local officials should unite in protecting the interests of their constituents and speak against it. The community should organize against the pipeline.

*Editor’s note: Sanders has been among the many officials and locals both regionally and state-wide who have voiced opposition to the pipeline project.

The Greater Lafayette region is moving forward with implementing a climate action plan. What steps do you think the city should be taking to address local environmental concerns, and what is your perspective on the steps recommended in the regional plan?

I have supported the climate action plan and urge Purdue to join it. I believe the most important issue is addressing product life cycles in a united effort. I have taken an active part in promoting the expansion of electric-car charging outlets and safety for cyclists. We should expand public transportation. In construction, we need to be insisting on the utilization of concrete and other materials that generate fewer greenhouse-gas emissions and that can be readily recycled at the end of their useful life. We should promote alternatives to plastics and reduce microplastic pollution. We need to rethink single-stream recycling and facilitate more extensive composting.

Companies are investing in large-scale developments in the Greater Lafayette area, part of a so-called “hard tech corridor” leading to Indianapolis. Some residents have raised concerns about how rapid growth could change the character of the region. How would you like to see growth throughout the region managed?

I favor economic development that focuses on sustainability, that has the goal of improving quality of life, and that does not depend on local-government subsidies for for-profit entities.

