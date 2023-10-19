Meet the Republicans running for West Lafayette City Council at-large seats

There are two Republicans running for the three at-large seats on the West Lafayette City Council: Brian Russell and Patrick Flannelly. Flannelly and Russell face Democratic incumbents David Sanders and James Blanco, as well as Iris O’Donnell Bellisario.

Brian Russell, 48, is co-owner of Brokerage Brewery in West Lafayette and the Russell Company, a real estate business.

Patrick Flannelly, 56, recently retired as the Lafayette police chief after nearly a decade in that role. He currently works as a public safety consultant and host of the Coptimizer podcast.

BRIAN RUSSELL

What are the top concerns that your district’s constituents have shared with you, and what are the issues that you foresee affecting them most in the next two to three years?

I believe that housing is the top concern for our city. The shortage of affordable housing and the increasing cost of renting are issues that have been consistently raised by our residents. In the next two to three years, I foresee this problem growing as the demand for housing continues to outstrip the supply. This could result in more families struggling to find suitable and affordable housing, which in turn can have ripple effects on the overall well-being of our community, including issues like homelessness and the strain on social services.

Housing has become a major issue in Greater Lafayette - both in terms of the number of affordable units and the conditions of units within the city. What do you believe the council should do, if anything, to address these problems?

Addressing the housing crisis in Greater Lafayette is a complex challenge that requires a multifaceted approach. First and foremost, we must actively engage with developers and builders to incentivize the creation of more affordable housing units. This could involve exploring tax incentives, subsidies, or streamlined permitting processes to reduce their costs. However, it's crucial to strike a balance, ensuring that any incentives provided are fair and equitable for both developers and the community.

Additionally, we should explore public-private partnerships and community land trusts as strategies to secure and maintain affordable housing options. These approaches can help ensure that affordable housing remains accessible in the long term.

The Lebanon LEAP industrial district could pipe as much as 100 million gallons of water per day from Tippecanoe County. What is your perspective on a potential pipeline and what, if anything, do you think should be done about it at the local level?

The issue of exporting large quantities of water from our county is a matter of great concern. It's crucial to exercise caution and ensure that any decisions made are well-informed and prioritize the long-term sustainability of our water resources. While the state's authority and legal aspects are important, we must focus on assessing the potential environmental and ecological impacts of such a pipeline.

Engaging experts and conducting comprehensive environmental impact assessments are essential steps to take before making any decisions. We should also engage with neighboring communities to gauge their perspectives and explore alternatives, such as water conservation measures and regional cooperation to address water supply needs.

The Greater Lafayette region is moving forward with implementing a climate action plan. What steps do you think the city should be taking to address local environmental concerns, and what is your perspective on the steps recommended in the regional plan?

Implementing a climate action plan is essential to addressing environmental concerns in our region. While the plan has commendable aspects, it's crucial to focus on strategies that will have substantial and lasting impacts. This involves prioritizing measures that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, such as transitioning to renewable energy sources, promoting energy-efficient infrastructure, and incentivizing sustainable transportation options.

Furthermore, education and promotion play a pivotal role in encouraging environmentally responsible behavior among citizens. Instead of relying solely on regulations, the government should invest in public awareness campaigns, educational programs, and partnerships with local organizations to foster a culture of sustainability. This approach empowers individuals and communities to make eco-conscious choices voluntarily.

It's also important to engage stakeholders from various sectors, including businesses and community groups, to ensure a collaborative effort in achieving climate goals while considering the economic and social impacts of these initiatives.

Companies are investing in large-scale developments in the Greater Lafayette area, part of a so-called “hard tech corridor” leading to Indianapolis. Some residents have raised concerns about how rapid growth could change the character of the region. How would you like to see growth throughout the region managed?

The development of a "hard tech corridor" is a promising opportunity for economic growth in our region. Embracing technological advancements can indeed bring jobs and prosperity to our community. However, managing this growth in a way that preserves the unique character of our region is essential.

To achieve this balance, we should implement smart zoning and urban planning strategies that promote sustainable development and protect green spaces and cultural heritage. Additionally, community engagement is vital; residents should have a say in how the region grows and evolves. Their concerns and feedback should be taken into account when making decisions about new developments.

Furthermore, investment in infrastructure, education, and workforce development is essential to ensure that the benefits of this tech corridor are accessible to all residents, creating a more inclusive and equitable community.

In summary, managing growth in the region should be a thoughtful and inclusive process, harnessing the opportunities that technology brings while preserving the values and character that make our area unique.

PATRICK FLANNELLY

What are the top concerns that your district's constituents have shared with you, and what are the issues that you foresee affecting them most in the next two to three years?

First, we must protect and preserve our access to water. This is the current number one issue. All future economic development and community growth are dependent upon access to water. I would not support the LEAP Water Pipeline until we can be assured through independent third-party evaluation that the proposed project will not jeopardize our future water security.

Suppose the project cannot be stopped through legal and administrative processes. In that case, our next priority should be to work with our state legislature to ensure that West Lafayette and surrounding communities are protected from future attempts to divert natural resources, particularly without adequate notice or compensation. User surcharges that would be distributed back to every township in Tippecanoe County could be one way to pay for water studies and conservation projects that would assist in long-term preservation research.

Second, keep national politics out of local governance. It's not that national issues are unimportant; it is just a matter of practicality. It does not serve our community to bring divisiveness to council meetings intentionally. It is unproductive and wastes time, human resources, and taxpayer dollars. If there are issues that the council has statutory authority to address, we should do so. If there are issues that we can manage to improve our quality of life, safety, and economy, then we should pursue those solutions.

The past few years have brought a lot of contentiousness into local government, including city council, school boards, and Purdue University. I have been asked repeatedly if I would focus on the things we can control locally and leave the rest to proper governing bodies. This is the basis for my non-partisan campaign slogan: proven, sensible leadership for a safe and prosperous West Lafayette.

Housing has become a major issue in Greater Lafayette - both in terms of the number of affordable units and the conditions of units within the city. What do you believe the council should do, if anything, to address these problems?

While this is a "problem," it is an excellent problem to have, and it is manageable. The market drives growth and the expectations set within the community. We have inadvertently created a housing shortage by limiting growth in the past to protect from the potential for an overstock of housing. In a sense, we are a victim of our success.

One of the first things we must do is define the problem. What is considered "affordable" housing, and how do we determine what is a sufficient number? Affordable means different things depending on your life circumstances. Do we mean "government subsidized" or "college rent" affordable?

The answer is straightforward. Provided we have the water resources, approve more housing. Purdue has increased enrollment, driving housing needs on campus and surrounding areas. This, coupled with a robust local economy and job growth, drives population growth. Again, this is an excellent problem to have. We should not shy away from this; we should lean into it!

Competition in the housing market creates lower prices, higher quality properties, and better housing overall. It forces owners, developers, and landlords to compete positively. Even in an economic environment with high levels of inflation and rising costs for all parties involved, lower availability stifles motivation in individual ownership's need to compete. Lower availability drives housing costs up through basic supply versus demand economics.

This is important because one of the more difficult tasks for the city is identifying and monitoring over-occupied housing units. Low availability creates negative incentives, fostering an environment where individuals are forced or incentivized to skirt city rules or take their chances in adding additional occupants above and beyond what the ordinance allows.

Open lines of communication and continued close relationship between the City of West Lafayette, Purdue University, and developers is the key to long-term success. A collaborative effort can keep everyone informed about anticipated growth and help the market regulate the need.

Reaching limits on maximum household occupancy is not beneficial for the consumer or anyone else. With the appropriate scrutiny, I would be aggressive regarding new developments. So, let's get everyone to the table, communicate their needs and concerns, and then plan a way forward.

The Lebanon LEAP industrial district could pipe as much as 100 million gallons of water per day from Tippecanoe County. What is your perspective on a potential pipeline and what, if anything, do you think should be done about it at the local level?

Water is a precious resource essential for life, agriculture, and economic development. Considering the state's proposal to create a pipeline to transfer water from the Wabash River, our city council must carefully consider the potential impacts on our community's long-term water security. We must weigh the risks against the economic benefits it may bring. We must strike a balance between the rights of local control, preserving long-term water security, and pursuing economic prosperity at the local and regional levels.

Governor Holcomb has been quoted as saying, "We will not rob Peter to pay Paul." We must hold him and all stakeholders accountable for this position.

In my background in policing, particularly in tactical operations, we have an adage. "It's not a problem until it is a problem. Then, it's a problem." It is a flippant way to say that taking the water without doing the requisite work in advance to study the impact "probably" won't be a problem. That is, until we run out of water or cause another colossal, unforeseen, unanticipated problem.

And therein lies the real problem. If you don't look for potential issues in advance, it is easy to justify actions on the back end when they arise. It is a way to obscure accountability. In the end, one community reaps the financial benefits from the diversion of natural resources at the peril of the source, and the source had no say in the process.

All of Tippecanoe County and surrounding county residents should be concerned about this.

The questions are easy; everyone I have spoken to about this has asked them. Who decided to invest taxpayer dollars, one of the most expensive economic developments the state has ever created, in an area known to have water shortages? Is anyone accountable for that decision? Was it a mistake or known in advance? If known, why was there so much secrecy* around the development of the pipeline? These are the easy, logical questions that need to be answered.

*Editor's note: Both local leaders and state representatives in Tippecanoe County have met with Indiana Economic Development Corporation officials at various points throughout the process. However, IEDC officials have only sparingly made themselves available to the public.

What they should have done in the first place was be transparent. The bottom line now, it appears, is there is little we can do in Tippecanoe County to stop the project anyway. Regulation concerns around water rights have been raised and ignored. Why? It wasn't a problem then, and now you understand my opening.

This will likely need to be legislated soon, but I would advocate for the recognition and preservation of local control in decisions related to water rights. Before any water transfer project is approved, it is imperative that our city council actively engages with our residents through public consultations and open dialogues to ensure their voices are heard. We should ask the state to respect the principle of local control and work collaboratively with our community to address concerns and incorporate local input into their plans.

I would emphasize the importance of conducting comprehensive environmental impact assessments and hydrological studies to determine the potential effects of the water pipeline project on our local water sources. Our city council will need to prioritize protecting our water rights and ensure that the project does not compromise the long-term water security of our community.

Balancing the rights of local control, long-term water security, and economic prosperity is a complex challenge. Water, in particular, is the most valuable resource any community must have and protect. We need transparent, collaborative decision-making that respects the principles of democracy and harnesses economic opportunities for our community. We must safeguard our residents' interests while maximizing the potential benefits of this project for the state and the nation as a whole.

The Greater Lafayette region is moving forward with implementing a climate action plan. What steps do you think the city should be taking to address local environmental concerns, and what is your perspective on the steps recommended in the regional plan?

In the mid-80s, when I was in high school at West Lafayette High School, my dad, Frank Flannelly, volunteered to help then-Mayor Sonya Margerum start a recycling program in the city of West Lafayette. He was a big supporter of the city and street department in their continued efforts over the years, so it is neat to see how far the program has come and how far it has spread. There were many reasons for this, but at its core, it just made sense to reduce waste. It was not just something that would improve the environment; it made sense economically. This recycling program is just one example of how momentum can be built.

A climate action plan is essential in building a designed path into the future. It must prioritize practical, market-based solutions that balance environmental concerns with economic growth and individual liberties. The regional plan hits all of these critical points. By embracing innovation, fostering local initiatives, and promoting regulatory efficiency, we can work towards reducing carbon emissions and improving quality of life without imposing overly burdensome restrictions on businesses or individuals.

The regional plan is sound and has excellent recommendations, and having the plan itself makes a statement that our community prioritizes smarter, greener development involving all stakeholders.

One of the final projects I was involved in my role as Chief of Police in Lafayette was the planning of the new Public Safety Center. We utilized best practices in the design of the building, which included adding a solar array to the roof to assist in providing clean energy to the building and reducing costs. Having alternative power sources for our emergency operations during catastrophic power failures from natural disasters and other events also makes practical sense. We also included the plan for incorporating the increasing use of electric vehicles in our parking garage by having needed infrastructure.

Companies are investing in large-scale developments in the Greater Lafayette area, part of a so-called "hard tech corridor" leading to Indianapolis. Some residents have raised concerns about how rapid growth could change the character of the region. How would you like to see growth throughout the region managed?

Change is the natural order of all things. We should carefully balance the need for historical preservation so we never lose sight of where we come from but do so in a way that does not stifle innovation and development.

The rapid growth and development of the Greater Lafayette area, particularly in its role as a "hard tech corridor" leading to Indianapolis, offer exciting opportunities for economic growth and job creation. However, this growth must be managed collaboratively with community residents, business and community leaders, and local government. We need to ask what our community wants from this growth.

Planned growth allows every stakeholder to build on the needs and wants of the community. Good planning can produce second and third-order growth effects. At the time of the list, based on the current questions surrounding the LEAP project, sustainability might be our number one consideration.

Sustainability: To promote sustainability, we must prioritize preserving natural resources, reducing environmental harm, and combating climate change. This involves land use planning for green spaces, energy-efficient construction, and integrating green infrastructure and renewable energy while managing waste effectively to enhance environmental health and resilience. While serving for a dozen years on the West Lafayette Parks Board, sustainability was always a priority in planning.

Infrastructure: Infrastructure, such as roads, public transit, utilities (water, sewage, electricity), and broadband internet, is vital for accommodating population growth and economic development. To ensure sustained progress, we must both meet current needs and plan for future demands, emphasizing long-term traffic coordination for planned development. Holding contractors to timelines is an issue raised in my talks around the community and will be appropriately prioritized in all projects.

Transportation: Efficient transportation systems, including public and alternative modes, are vital in reducing congestion, minimizing environmental impact, and enhancing accessibility in a growing community. Established community organizations have long been addressing these concerns, evident in the ongoing development of our infrastructure, which is crucial for maintaining our quality of life.

Engagement: Successful growth planning requires engagement with all residents, including underrepresented groups, through town hall meetings and surveys. Prioritizing affordable housing, education, healthcare, and social services reduces disparities and fosters a vibrant, cohesive community where everyone feels a sense of belonging and civic participation is encouraged.

