New members take their seats on West Lafayette City Council

New members of West Lafayette’s city council were welcomed to their first meeting Monday night.

Following the November election both the Mayor’s office and the entirety of the city council have transitioned to democratic control.

The council’s sole Republican, Jeff Brown, lost his seat.

Monday’s meeting saw four new members take seats on the council - Laila Veidemanis, Michelle Dennis, Stacey Burr, and Iris O’Donnell Bellisario.

New councilor Michelle Dennis, daughter of former Mayor John Dennis, said she’s looking forward to seeing what the new council can do.

“I think we’ve got a really good group,” she said. “Even though we’re all Democrats it’s a diverse set of opinions that we’ll be working with. I’m enthusiastic to work with the new mayor and see what we can do.”

Changes to the city council didn’t stop at new faces, old members also took on new roles.

Larry Leverenz was elected president of the council during pre-council last Thursday, taking the seat of Peter Bunder, who decided not to run for reelection.

Council Vice President Kathy Parker nominated Leverenz and said as many new people joined the council it was important to have someone with experience leading the group.

“I wanted someone who would be efficient, fair, and effective and who knows what is going on in the city,” she said

Parker now serves as council vice president after Gerald Thomas lost his reelection bid.