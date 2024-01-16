Ivy Tech Lafayette receives $875,000 grant to support nursing and other health services programs

Ivy Tech Community College in Lafayette has received a $875,000 grant to support students in nursing, addiction services, and other health services programs.

The grant is aimed at helping high-need students afford an education.

The funding comes from North Central Health Services, NCHS, a group that helps support health goals across a range of nonprofit organizations and also runs the River Bend psychiatric hospital.

Sandra Fights is the Dean of the School of Nursing at Ivy Tech in Lafayette. She said the scholarships are meant to assist students who struggle to afford school.

“Every semester I have at least one student that shows up in my office and says ‘I have to stop. I don’t have enough to take care of my family and either not work or be able to come to school.’” Fights said.

She said the funding is especially important to bring more nurses into the workforce as the state and country continue to experience nursing shortages.

“It has been going on for a number of years and was only made worse through the COVID pandemic,” Fights said. “Patients when they come are a lot sicker than they used to be and because they are a lot sicker they require more nurses to provide the care.”

The grant funding will be split over the next five years with $500,000 going to Ivy Tech’s nursing program. The remaining funds will go towards human services, psychology, and addiction services.

In a statement, Stephanie Long with NCHS said the funding is part of an ongoing collaboration with Ivy Tech.

“By supporting these vital educational programs, we are investing in the future of healthcare professionals who will serve our communities with skill and compassion," she said.

Officials with Ivy Tech say they expect the five-year grant will cover some twenty nursing students each year.