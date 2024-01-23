Indiana unemployment rate improves in December for first time in months

Indiana’s unemployment rate improved in December for the first time in eight months.

The measure is 3.6 percent, back below the national unemployment rate and where the state’s unemployment rate had been in September and October. And the rate has now been below 4 percent for two-and-a-half years.

But Indiana’s labor force participation rate dropped in December to its lowest point in nearly two years. That measure takes into account not just people with jobs, but also those actively looking for work. It’s often used as a sign of optimism in the economy.

Still, the rate remains above the national labor force participation rate. And most of the state’s employment sectors added jobs last month. The notable exceptions were the financial sector and leisure and hospitality jobs.

