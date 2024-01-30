Bill to establish bobcat hunting season passes Indiana Senate

A bill that would establish a hunting and trapping season for bobcats passed the state Senate on Monday.

Bobcats were taken off the Indiana endangered species list in 2005. Now, the SB 241's author, Sen. Scott Baldwin (R-Noblesville) said they could be growing out of control — they’re devastating squirrel, rabbit and turkey populations on land he owns in southern Indiana.

But the Humane Society of the United States questions whether the state has enough data on bobcat numbers to support a sustainable hunting season.

The Indiana Natural Resources Commission took up the issue in 2018 and found it was unpopular with many Hoosiers.

Indiana already allows residents to get a permit to kill a bobcat if it’s hurting livestock.

The bill now moves to the state House for consideration.

