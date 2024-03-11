Effort to eliminate retail sales tax on period products unsuccessful this legislative session

Language that would have eliminated the seven percent retail sales tax on period products did not survive the end of the legislative session. Indiana continues to have one of the highest tax rates on period products in the country.

The language added to a fiscal bill did not make it into the final version of SB 256 sent to the governor. The proposal would have exempted products like tampons, pads and menstrual cups from the sales tax. Indiana is one of 21 states that charge taxes on period products.

House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) said he expects this conversation to continue.

“It will be discussed again as part of a broader discussion next year, in the budget, there's obviously a budget impact,” Huston said. “And I know other members of our caucus are excited to talk about that.”

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

Some lawmakers have been pushing for this change for nearly a decade, saying period products should be exempt from the retail sales tax like food, prescriptions and medical devices. However, legislative efforts have been ineffective so far.

Abigail is our health reporter. Contact them at aruhman@wboi.org.