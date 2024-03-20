State Sen. Jean Breaux dies after health issues forced her to miss 2024 session

Sen. Jean Breaux (D-Indianapolis) has passed away, the Senate Democratic caucus announced Wednesday.

Breaux had been dealing with an infection that caused her to miss the entire 2024 legislative session. Her office had released a statement Monday and said she would “focus on enjoying the time I have left surrounded by my loved ones.”

"Representing our community has been a highlight of my life and career, and it has filled me with so much joy and purpose," Breaux's statement said. "I send my eternal love and best wishes to you all.”

The Indianapolis lawmaker served in the Senate for nearly 18 years, first elected in 2006 to the seat her mother, Billie Breaux, occupied before her.

In her final statement earlier this week, Breaux expressed pride in her work to improve Black infant and maternal mortality, access to healthy food in food deserts and reproductive justice, among others.

In a statement, Senate Democratic Leader Greg Taylor (D-Indianapolis) said the loss will be felt by the “countless lives” Breaux touched.

