US Department of Labor accuses Indy business of not paying overtime

The US Department of Labor says an Indianapolis business owner continues to violate labor practices despite a 2022 federal court judgment. The Labor Department wants a judge to hold the employer in contempt.

Tim Paul owns eight healthcare service companies in the Indianapolis area including Heal at Home LLC and TPS Caregiving LLC, also known as Comfort Keepers.

In 2022, a federal court judgment required Paul to give his employees overtime pay. Now, the Labor Department accuses him of continued overtime violations.

The department’s complaint alleges Paul manipulated pay rates of employees who worked over 40 hours in a work week to avoid overtime obligations.

More than 700 employees may have been shortchanged since 2020 according to Labor Department estimates. The Department also asked the court to require Paul to hire – and pay for – an outside accountant to calculate back wages.

A representative from the company refused to comment.

