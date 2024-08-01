Indiana fully divests from China, years ahead of state law requirement

Indiana officials announced this week the state has fully divested all public dollars from Chinese companies.

A 2023 law, SEA 268, made Indiana the first state — and still one of only five in the country — to force all public pension funds to divest from any company based in China, or any company controlled by the Chinese government.

Sen. Chris Garten (R-Charlestown), the legislation’s author, cites growing tensions between the U.S. and China as a motivator for the law.

“Removing the possibility of China freezing U.S. assets and harming public employees is simply good policy,” Garten said.

When the law was passed unanimously, Indiana had more than $1 billion invested in Chinese entities. The measure gave the state five years to fully divest, but the Indiana Public Retirement System was able to accomplish it in just over a year.

