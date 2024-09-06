988 mental health crisis hotline expands in second year, even as more awareness needed

State health officials say greater awareness of 988, the mental health crisis hotline, is a major key to getting more people connected to the care they need.

Indiana’s hotline launched in 2022. And two years in, it averages about seven thousand calls from Hoosiers every month. That’s an increase of about 75 percent from last year.

Kara Biro is the State Director of Behavioral Health Crisis Care. She said more than 90 percent of calls from people in Indiana are answered in-state.

“We’re able to get people in our state, individuals in crisis, the support that they need by someone who understands the climate of where they are,” Biro said.

There are still gaps in care for many Hoosiers when they need help beyond the hotline — whether from mobile crisis teams or mental health centers.

Family and Social Services Administration Secretary Dr. Dan Rusyniak said closing those gaps takes more than funding. Workforce is a vital need, as is connecting with existing resources.

“They’re across the state in different communities,” Rusyniak said. “So, I think, ultimately the answer to isolation, the answer to loneliness, the answer to all of this is community. And so, for us, really it’s going to be how do we build those communities, how do we build those community partnerships.”

Rusyniak said the state is pushing for greater awareness — both with individuals and communities — ahead of this weekend’s first national 988 day.

