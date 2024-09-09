© 2024 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Indiana's voter registration deadline for the 2024 general election is less than a month away

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published September 9, 2024 at 1:27 PM EDT
A sidewalk sign reads "Vote Here" with an arrow pointing to the right and a handicap accessibility logo. There are people walking by the sign.
Lauren Chapman
/
IPB News
Indiana's 2024 general election voter registration deadline is Monday, Oct. 7.

People in Indiana who want to vote in this fall’s election have about a month left to register or update their registration.

The 2024 general election voter registration deadline is Monday, Oct. 7.

To be eligible to vote, you have to be 18 years old by Election Day, a citizen of the United States, and have lived at your current address in Indiana for at least 30 days before Election Day.

You’re not eligible to vote if you’re currently in prison. You automatically regain voting rights after leaving prison, though you may need to re-register.

The easiest way to register or check your registration is by visiting IndianaVoters.com. You can also register by mail or in person at your local election administrator’s office.

On the website, you can also request an absentee, vote-by-mail ballot; find early voting locations; and see who's on your ballot.

READ MORE: How do I research candidates on my ballot?

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues and the election, including our project Civically, Indiana.

When registering, you have to provide some proof of residence. The easiest way to do that is by submitting your driver’s license or state ID number, or the last four digits of your Social Security number.

You can also provide proof of residence via a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or government document that shows your name and address.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Tags
Local News Statewide
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith