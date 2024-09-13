Lawmakers revisit eliminating statute of limitations for rape, child molestation

Indiana lawmakers are again exploring whether to eliminate the statute of limitations for rape and child molestation.

A 2024 bill would’ve eliminated the time limit on prosecuting rape and most cases of child molestation. But it died in the House after committee chair Wendy McNamara (R-Evansville) said she wanted to study the issue more.

That’s what lawmakers are doing now. And sexual assault survivors this week emphasized why the change is needed.

Amber Davis is one of those survivors, assaulted when she was a child by a family friend. She said she never told anyone because she was afraid of what might happen.

Davis now works in pediatrics and said she sees victims like her in her practice.

“I had no voice then,” Davis said. “But I will be their voice now.”

Joel Wieneke with the Indiana Public Defender Council said it’s not so simple. He supports the existing balance that he said Indiana’s statute of limitations provides.

“The reality is, there will be some people who are accused of committing these offenses who did not,” Wieneke said. “And through the passage of time, fading of memories, it becomes even more and more hard for an individual to be able to defend themselves.”

A legislative study committee did not issue any recommendations on the issue.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.